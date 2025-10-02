How Jane Goodall’s message of hope planted seeds of change in the UAE

The powerful message of award-winning wildlife expert Jane Goodall about the human spirit and working together to create grass-roots change will live on as her legacy in the UAE.

From a bee sanctuary in Dubai, to eco-warrior clubs she inspired and decomposer pits set up in school playgrounds, her regular visits to the Emirates opened up an incredible opportunity for the young to listen and learn from one of the world’s leading experts on environmental conservation and animal behaviour.

Her message that “every single person makes an impact every single day and you can choose what sort of impact you make", had an enduring effect on thousands who heard her speak across the country.

Dr Goodall’s death at the age of 91 from natural causes has young people, educators and heads of organisations pledging to continue her work as they paid tribute to a tireless campaigner who touched their lives.

“The loss of Jane Goodall is profound, both for me personally and for the world,” Tara Golshan, executive director education at the Jane Goodall Institute UAE, told The National. "It is hard to imagine a world without her in it.

“For over a decade, we had the privilege of visiting the UAE region. She loved the land and its people. I witnessed first-hand the hope and inspiration she brought to people from all walks of life, communities and conservation efforts."

Ms Golshan spoke of carrying on the conservationist's mission. "Her vision and compassion transformed how the world understands our connection to nature," she said. "While we deeply mourn her loss, it is our duty to carry forward her mission, honouring her remarkable legacy every day and continuing her work for the generations to come."

Power rests with the young

The Roots & Shoots programme founded by Dr Goodall, a youth-led action programme in more than 60 countries, has a wide network across the UAE and the region.

She broke down the climate change message so it was not overwhelming for the young, explained how to save water, reduce food waste and make an impact on the immediate environment.

“One individual person does matter and we can do things that will affect our planet and the history of our world,” said Giacomo Capocelli, 13, a pupil at Safa Community School, of his meeting Dr Goodall at an awards function in Dubai two years ago.

“I remember how she talked about the environment and how animals were always misunderstood. She spoke of how animals were like people but people just didn't realise that.

“She said animals have their own families, houses and lives, and I remember that. It really changed how I go about my life because after that I always think of how what I’m doing would impact an animal, the ecosystem and the environment.”

Rosie Farrell, another pupil, remembered the toy monkey Dr Goodall carried to all public functions and how she devoted her life to making the world a better place.

“When I first met her, she seemed quiet but then she started to open up and you could tell she was really passionate," Rosie said. "She inspired with her presence, her positive message and how she got people to work to help the environment.”

The school set up an eco council after Dr Goodall's visit and pupils have since organised environmental projects from desert clean-ups to recycling campaigns.

Rebecca McNamara, assistant head teacher of learning at Safa Community School, said schoolchildren were “stunned” at how Dr Goodall had committed her life to helping others.

“She spoke about her simple clothing, how she wasn't focused on the material side of life, how she gave every minute of every day thinking about how you could be a better person, how to help others,” Ms McNamara said. “Our students were hugely inspired.”

Ripples of positive change

A bee sanctuary at Expo City Dubai was named after Dr Goodall and the Roots & Shoots programme office was set up here to support young people to identify specific challenges in their neighbourhood, frame a plan and take action.

Jane Goodall launches a bee sanctuary at Expo City Dubai in January 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“We will honour Dr Jane by continuing our work with dedication and purpose, always guided by her belief in compassion and in our shared responsibility to safeguard the planet,” said Marjan Faraidooni, chief education and culture at Expo City Dubai.

“Through her work, she inspired young people to believe in their own ability to make a difference and reminded us that we are part of a larger ecosystem where kindness and care must extend across people, animals and the natural world.

"She showed us that hope remains even in a world of challenges and that every action, no matter how small, can create ripples of positive change.”

The National interviews

Dr Goodall’s landmark research on wild chimpanzees and her work in Gombe National Park in Tanzania are widely regarded as having changed people’s understanding of their connection to the natural world.

At conferences across the UAE, she shared her experiences in the field, told of the urgent need to protect nature and wildlife to fight the climate crisis, and urged young people to follow their dreams.

In interviews with The National, Dr Goodall said telling stories – not merely giving instructions to young people – would make a difference.

She spoke of how she still travelled about 300 days a year to visit environment projects around the world.

Dr Goodall talked of hope as a cornerstone, urging people to take up three projects – to help people, animals and the environment.

“We have to tackle all the threats, as they are interrelated – and there are enough people who care about different issues that we can actually address all issues at the same time,” she said.

“We must give children hope, it helps them understand they matter, make a difference and they influence their parents. If we all lose hope, we sink into apathy and do nothing, and then we are doomed.”

