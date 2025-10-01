UAE aid trucks in Afghanistan. Photo: Wam
UAE aid trucks in Afghanistan. Photo: Wam
UAE aid trucks in Afghanistan. Photo: Wam
UAE aid trucks in Afghanistan. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

UAE sends more aid to survivors of Afghanistan earthquake

Over 3,860 tonnes of food, shelter and medical supplies delivered so far

The National

October 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE has sent more than 3,860 tonnes of aid to earthquake victims in Afghanistan after the latest batch of supplies arrived in the country.

The UAE has been offering a lifeline to survivors of the quake that killed more than 2,200 people.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the east of the country on the night of August 31 and was followed by powerful aftershocks.

The UN estimated that up to 500,000 people were affected and many have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Afghan officials and residents expressed their gratitude to authorities in the UAE for supplying the aid, which includes food, shelter and medical supplies, state news agency Wam reported.

“They emphasised that these initiatives reflect the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and embody the UAE's unwavering humanitarian approach to supporting victims of natural disasters and crises around the world,” Wam reported.

“They also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE teams that are making every effort to ensure the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected, meeting their various needs.”

