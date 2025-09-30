The project was launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Wam
Top Emirati public sector talent to receive training in AI and economic strategy

Fellowship initiative launched in collaboration with world's best universities

September 30, 2025

The UAE on Tuesday announced two specialised master’s programmes for the public sector, under the new Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships programme.

Launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the first will focus on economic strategy and international policy, while the second is on artificial intelligence.

They will be delivered in partnership with top-tier universities from around the world. Fifty fellows will join Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, 25 will study at the University of Oxford, 25 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), New York University will receive 40, while Georgetown University will host 60 fellows.

In the initiative’s first phase, Emirati professionals will be selected from the public sector, with government entities invited to nominate high-potential talent. The 200 chosen will then be divided equally between the two academic focus areas – 100 in economic strategy and international policy with 100 for AI.

They will then be sent to one of the listed universities, selected based on the 2026 global rankings and an evaluation of each institution’s track record in executive education and public sector innovation.

Preparing for the future

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the launch highlighted the government's focus on strengthening the readiness of future national leaders. He added that the UAE is committed to developing a future-ready government workforce, capable of leading national efforts in economic growth, digital transformation and evidence-based policymaking grounded in knowledge and innovation.

“This is the path towards the better future we strive for, one that secures lasting prosperity for our country and its people,” Mr Al Gergawi said.

