All eyes on Etihad Rail passenger service at Abu Dhabi conference

More than 20,000 people from 100 countries are expected in Abu Dhabi for a major rail conference, organisers say.

Global Rail, which starts on Tuesday, also aims to draw government ministers, delegations and 200 exhibitors.

Over three days, they will gather in the capital to discuss themes such as the increasingly prominent role of autonomous systems and what effect artificial intelligence is having, under the thematic banner of “driving the future of transport and global connectivity”.

The event, now in its second year, is being hosted by Etihad Rail and comes as anticipation builds in the UAE for the launch next year of its new passenger service.

Four stations have been announced so far – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah – and construction is under way on the line that will link the country's seven emirates.

While Etihad Rail has not yet announced a date for when the service will start – nor the routes – the operator said it will begin in 2026.

The company has posted video footage of test trains running from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and in January it showed reporters round one of the passenger trains while showcasing models of stations.

Once operational, the service is expected to have major knock-on effects for trade, tourism and education.

Etihad Rail passenger trains will connect all seven emirates. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Exciting times

"This is the perfect time for the Global Rail event in Abu Dhabi, with Etihad Rail set to begin passenger services next year on a cross-country route," said Martin Tillman, UAE-based transport expert and founder of TMP Consult.

"The event reinforces the UAE’s growing leadership and maturity in transport and mobility on the global stage," said Mr Tillman. He added that the event will not only highlight the transformational impact of Etihad Rail, but also showcase the latest infrastructure innovations and emerging technology.

The gathering also comes as other rail projects are being launched and advancing.

Etihad Rail, for example, in January announced the launch of a high-speed network between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, although no date was provided.

Construction is also under way on Hafeet Rail, a megaproject to link the UAE and Oman. Ahmed Al Hashemi, chief executive of Hafeet Rail and chairman of the conference’s executive committee, told The National that some of the “very ambitious” plans for the project would be outlined at the conference but it was a major project with significant benefits.

"You can take the load of 300 trucks in one train,” said Mr Al Hashemi. "And [Abu Dhabi] to Sohar [in Oman] will take only one hour and 40 minutes. So it is a very considerable reduction in travel time."

Historic railway networks are also being revived. Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Minister, said last week that the Hejaz railway – which once connected Damascus to Madinah – is going to be rebuilt after a deal was struck between Turkey, Syria and Jordan.

The number of participants at Global Rail are a testament to this surge in rail activity, with 11 national rail operators set to attend – Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Jordan Hejaz Railway, Korea Railways Corporation, India Railways, East Japan Railways, ONCF Chad, Afghanistan Railways, Renfe Operadora and Keolis.

The exhibition will highlight global rail projects from Paraguay to Uzbekistan, and feature a finance pavilion connecting operators to banks, as well as the Global Rail innovation award, which will give a Dh1 million ($270,000) grant for transport, mobility and logistics solutions.

