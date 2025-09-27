Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence, and emergency responders. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence, and emergency responders. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence, and emergency responders. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence, and emergency respon

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai Civil Defence team who used drones to tackle Al Barsha fire

Firefighters used Shaheen technology developed for high-rise urban environments

The National

September 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Emergency responders who used drones to successfully put out a blaze in Dubai have been honoured.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Saturday met members of the Dubai Civil Defence, to commend their rapid and effective response to the recent building fire in Al Barsha.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the performance of the firefighting teams who brought the blaze under control using advanced technology, including the Shaheen drone system developed for high-rise urban environments.

He praised their professionalism, preparedness and advanced training, adding that the responders' ability to operate sophisticated firefighting systems reflects Dubai's continuing commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness.

Firefighting drones put out the blaze in Al Barsha. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Firefighting drones put out the blaze in Al Barsha. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday in a residential building in Al Barsha, was swiftly contained.

The drones are capable of reaching altitudes of up to 200 metres and equipped with 1,200-litre tanks carrying water and foam, offering a fast and effective first response in hard-to-reach areas.

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More on this story
More on Quran memorisation:
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Transgender report
Zayed Sustainability Prize
On Women's Day
A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language
  • 2018: Formal work begins
  • November 2021: First 17 volumes launched 
  • November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released
  • October 2023: Another 31 volumes released
  • November 2024: All 127 volumes completed
Updated: September 27, 2025, 12:05 PM`
DubaiSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed