Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai Civil Defence team who used drones to tackle Al Barsha fire

Emergency responders who used drones to successfully put out a blaze in Dubai have been honoured.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Saturday met members of the Dubai Civil Defence, to commend their rapid and effective response to the recent building fire in Al Barsha.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, commander-in-chief of Dubai Civil Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the performance of the firefighting teams who brought the blaze under control using advanced technology, including the Shaheen drone system developed for high-rise urban environments.

He praised their professionalism, preparedness and advanced training, adding that the responders' ability to operate sophisticated firefighting systems reflects Dubai's continuing commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness.

Firefighting drones put out the blaze in Al Barsha. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday in a residential building in Al Barsha, was swiftly contained.

The drones are capable of reaching altitudes of up to 200 metres and equipped with 1,200-litre tanks carrying water and foam, offering a fast and effective first response in hard-to-reach areas.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888