Sharjah Police seize 140 modified vehicles and bikes after noise complaints

Sharjah Police have seized 140 modified vehicles and motorbikes in a crackdown on nuisance noise in neighbourhoods across the emirate.

The force increased patrols in a number of areas to catch drivers flouting the rules, in response to complaints from the public. The campaign led to 100 vehicles and 140 motorbikes – which had been modified to amplify engine noise – being taken off the road.

“The campaign is part of Sharjah Police's strategy to enhance safety on the roads and to protect lives and property,” said Brig Gen Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, director general of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police “Our aim is not to punish but to educate the motorists and change their behaviour.

“We had fixed and mobile checkpoints to spot the modified vehicles. Such initiatives boost the sense of safety and comfort for the residents,” he added. “Driving a loud vehicle not only disturbs people but endangers the lives of both the motorist and other road users.”

Drivers of noisy or illegally modified vehicles can face fines of up to Dh2,000 and can have 12 black points added to their driving licence. The fine for releasing an impounded vehicle can reach up to Dh10,000.

If the fee is unpaid after three months, the vehicle will be auctioned. Members of the public can report offenders to the police by calling 901.

