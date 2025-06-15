Sharjah Police seize Dh19 million worth of pills in drugs bust

Sharjah Police on Sunday announced that an attempt to distribute 3.5 million Captagon pills has been successfully thwarted.

The illegal stimulant pills, totalling about 585 kilogrammes, are believed to have a street value of Dh19 million. Their seizure came at the culmination of an operation known as Bottom of Darkness, the anti-narcotics department at Sharjah Police General Command said.

The force added that the operation was a pre-emptive strike against a criminal gang whose movements have been under close surveillance. The strike was launched in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police’s Anti‑Narcotics Directorate and the Federal Anti‑Narcotics Department at the Ministry of Interior.

Police also urged members of the community to collaborate with the relevant authorities and to report any suspected drug-related activities, by calling 8004654 or e-mailing dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.

