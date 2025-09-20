Inside the Dubai Metro nerve centre that keeps millions on the move

Dubai Metro carried a staggering 2.527 billion passengers from the time it was launched in 2009 until the end of 2024.

It defied the doubters who said it would never work and, figures compiled by the Roads and Transport Authority show, is used by 900,000 passengers daily. But just how do the trains keep moving?

The RTA on Friday provided a rare glimpse inside the Dubai Metro operations control centre in Al Rashidiya that keeps the show on track.

This is the nerve centre of the system - ensuring countless passengers reach their destination safely every day.

There, staff monitor huge banks of screens showing both lines – Red and Green – and the live position of each train.

The map shows how many trains are on the system, potential faults, what time each one pulls up to the station and even the doors of the trains and stations opening.

Teams work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and segments of the line have their own dedicated staff.

The Dubai Metro operation control centre at Al Rashidiya. Screens show the position of trains on the system. Victor Besa / The National

Full speed ahead

“Dubai Metro is one of the longest driverless Metros in the world and all the operation [happens] from this centre,” said Hassan Al Mutawa, director of rail operations at the RTA's rail agency.

“And we [ensure] the safe and smooth operation for Dubai Metro and for our customers as well.”

Mr Al Mutawa said there were about 1,800 staff overall in operations and maintenance but only about 20 employees every shift are responsible for the smooth running of the driverless system.

The network comprises 53 stations and has a total track length of 90 kilometres.

Today, the Metro represents nearly 60 per cent of total usage across all public transportation modes in Dubai and saved about 1 billion car journeys since its launch.

It is all the more remarkable when one considers public transport before the Metro consisted of buses, taxis and abras crossing Dubai Creek.

Constructions has also started on the Blue Line - a huge expansion of the Metro into neighbourhoods such as Dubai Creek Harbour, International City and Mirdif to cater for Dubai’s rising population that now stands at more than four million.

The Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion) project will include 14 stations and add 30km to the network, more than half of it underground and is set to open in 2029.

Dubai Metro has carried 2.527 billion passengers since it launched in 2009 to the end of 2024. Victor Besa / The National

But Mr Al Mutawa said Dubai’s growing population is not an issue for the train system.

“We know who is coming to Dubai Metro. We are not surprised with the number,” he said. "During the peak we increase the number of trains - we change the scenario of operation.

"Passengers are using our Metro safely and this is all because of the proper planning.”

The Metro runs typically from 5am to midnight but this can be extended during weekends and for special events. Also crucial to its operations is what is known as the headway - the average interval between trains, which ranges between 120 seconds during peak hours and up to four minutes off-peak.

“We have multiple scenarios for operation within a day, so the control centre is agile and flexible enough to implement any plan that we need to accommodate the number of passengers coming to Dubai Metro.”

He said artificial intelligence systems are being deployed so staff can anticipate issues before they happen.

The emergency stop button that so far has never been used. Victor Besa / The National

Testament to the planning is an emergency red button that can halt the entire network when pressed if there is an issue. It has never been used.

“It will hold the operation for the whole line,” he said. “It's used for emergency purposes only.”

For Mr Al Mutawa, every day is a challenge but one that he relishes.

“Every day we have to make sure all the assets and the systems are safe," he said.

“What people don't know is that during the night, when everything is shut down, this is our major activity [time] for maintenance enhancements and upgrades.

“So that's why we are working 24/7 in this control centre to make sure for the next day the Metro is running safely and comfortably.”

