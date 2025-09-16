YouTube star Chris Williamson adds Dubai tour date amid criticism over 'awful place' claim

A reality TV star turned YouTuber has been criticised for adding a Dubai date to his coming tour despite, having described the city as soulless and awful on a previous podcast.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre free zone (DMCC), used his blog to ask why former Love Island star Chris Williamson has added the city to his tour schedule, after describing it as having “very little soul” and being “one of the most awful places on the planet”.

Mr Williamson, who made his comments in a previous episode of his Modern Wisdom podcast, has announced a Dubai date on his Self Discovery tour of 2026. This led to Mr bin Sulayem asking why he planned to make a stop in the UAE.

“It is unclear what metrics you’re using to summarise what makes Dubai 'one of the most awful places on the planet',” wrote Mr bin Sulayem.

“Not so awful that you’re returning for your Self Discovery Dubai Live 2026 event, which, assuming you stand by your position, questions the integrity of your own soul, but perhaps worse, shows an arrogance that you feel you can insult a city like Dubai and expect it to go unnoticed.”

Ahmed bin Sulayem has criticised Mr Williamson's previous comments on Dubai.

Mr bin Sulayem said several of Mr Williamson's comments, which appear to have been removed, were inaccurate. “It is clear that you’ve not had the opportunity to experience what Dubai is, or truly has to offer. As a successful podcaster your appeal isn’t just based on your guests, but how you develop and shape discussion,” he wrote on his blog.

“Subsequently, your dismissive comments about Dubai felt out of cadence with your typical approach. As such, I’d like to respond to some of the points raised on your podcast, and offer you the opportunity to experience Dubai prior to your tour dates next year.

"I, along with my friend [DJ and Dubai Bling star] Kris Fade, would like to offer you the opportunity to visit our vibrant city first hand, and experience it through the eyes of locals and residents.”

