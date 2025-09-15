Homes in mountainous areas of Afghanistan were reduced to rubble by the earthquake. EPA
UAE sends further aid supplies to help earthquake survivors in Afghanistan

The UAE has sent almost 40 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan to provide a lifeline to survivors of an earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.

The aid was sent from Dubai Humanitarian, the Wam state news agency reported on Monday, the second such shipment from the organisation in under a week.

The aircraft, which left Dubai on Sunday morning for Kabul, was carrying 39.8 tonnes of aid including "tents and shelter items, essential household goods such as kitchen sets and pharmaceuticals".

The cargo, valued at more than Dh1.16 million, is expected to benefit more than 50,000 people in some of the worst-affected areas, reported Wam.

Last Monday, 84 tonnes of medical supplies, shelter materials and relief items valued at Dh3.4 million ($930,000) were sent in an airlift from Dubai Humanitarian.

