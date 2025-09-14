Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's new book to mark 60 years of public service

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday said the book he has written about his life experiences will mark his 60 years of public service.
The book will focus on ideas, concepts and principles rather than projects and achievements, because, Sheikh Mohammed said, “ideas are longer lasting and concepts are more comprehensive”.
The book comes as Sheikh Mohammed, 76, approaches 60 years of public service. He said he wanted it to be “simple in its words, honest in its expression and true in its meaning so it reaches from the heart to the heart”.
“In a couple of years, I will complete 60 years in public service and 60 years in the politics of people, governance and life, he wrote on X. “60 years have passed quickly with their challenges, accomplishments, crises, highs and lows and their surprises.
“What have I learnt from this life. What have I learnt from the politics of governance and government? And what have I learnt from dealing with people with diverse natures, varied psyches and their rapid changes? What have I learnt about administration and its strategies? And about projects and their tactics and about politics and its mazes? I have boiled down my experience in a book ‘Life Taught Me’.”
In June, he posted a tribute to his late father as he published an excerpt from the book. The tribute paints a vivid portrait of Sheikh Rashid as a calm, composed and principled leader who shaped Dubai’s development and inspired his son.
“I wanted this book to be simple in its words, honest in its expression and true in its meaning so it reaches from the heart to the heart,” he added. “I tried to focus in this book on the human experience and I tried to understand the experiences I have been through.
“I have tried to focus on ideas, and concepts and principles and not on projects and achievements because ideas are longer lasting and concepts are more comprehensive and principles are greater.
“Today I write these words for myself first, my children and people second and for all those who want to learn, even through one word or one sentence or line of my life. I ask God that my words, experiences and life are beneficial to the people and the nation.”
Life Taught Me follows Sheikh Mohammed’s earlier titles such as My Story, Flashes of Thought and My Vision.
