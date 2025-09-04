Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid confirms Dh2billion investment in Emirati housing

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a total of 2,971 houses since the start of the year.

That amounts to an investment of more than Dh2 billion to the Zayed Housing Programme for Emiratis in 2025, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed said good housing represents one of the most important pillars of family stability, adding that the UAE remains committed to ensuring citizens’ needs are met with the highest standards.

“The care devoted by President Sheikh Mohamed to the housing sector reflects a deeply rooted national approach aimed at enhancing community well-being and ensuring dignified living conditions for all citizens,” he said.

“The continuous development and close monitoring of the housing ecosystem is an ongoing priority to ensure that citizens benefit from modern, high-quality housing solutions across the country.”

Last month, it was announced that Dubai alone has delivered more than Dh1.725 billion's worth of housing support packages to 3,027 beneficiaries in the first half of 2025.

Real estate boom

Last year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, set out the Real Estate Strategy 2033. This is intended to support Dubai's goal to raise real estate transactions to Dh1 trillion by 2033 and double the sector’s contribution to economic diversification.

“The strategy also boosts Emirati competitiveness and promotes home ownership to enhance family stability,” Sheikh Hamdan said in October.

It will aim to increase real estate transactions by 70 per cent and multiply the value of Dubai’s real estate portfolios by 20 times to Dh20 billion.

The Real Estate Strategy 2033 aims to contribute Dh73 billion to the emirate’s gross domestic product and help Dubai attract further investment and bolster its status as a global economic hub.

It will include the introduction of a series of programmes by 2033 to raise the quality of developments, enhance transparency, leverage data for better market forecasting, integrate AI within the sector, centralise data and offer high-grade assets.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE