Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s aid efforts following earthquake

Afghans have thanked the UAE for the assistance it provided following a devastating earthquake that hit parts of their country's south-east.

A powerful quake struck eastern Afghanistan on the night of August 31 and it was followed by powerful aftershocks with the death toll at more than 2,200.

The UN has estimated up to 500,000 people could be affected and many have lost their homes and livelihoods.

The UAE has sent aid ships and dispatched rescue teams to the country to help with the recovery.

Mawlawi Abdul Ghafoor, an official in charge of food supplies in the affected region, said the UAE’s efforts at mitigating the impact of the crisis reflected true Islamic brotherhood, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Thanking the UAE, he added that the continuing tremors were causing even the few homes still standing to collapse.

“We are in need of everything from water to blankets," Mr Abdul Ghafoor said.

Houses damaged by the earthquake in the Nurgal district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan. AFP

Alam Gul, a resident of Chawkay district, said the earthquake felt "like the day of judgement" had arrived.

"We don’t have exact information about the number of dead," he said. "People are still being rescued and bodies recovered. People have nothing left, neither shelter, nor food,” he said.

The UN has said the humanitarian situation could worsen without further support from the international community as winter approaches.

Abdul Basir Sabat, also from Chawkay district, said his village alone had lost 103 people.

“I don't even have the strength to speak — we have been through a terrible time. All the houses have been destroyed [and] people are sleeping outside. People are moving to open fields to protect themselves and are in urgent need of tents and other essentials."

Gul Rahim, a resident of Dareh Diwagul, said that 80 people had died in his village. “The UAE has sent us aid materials. We know more is on the way. Our message to the world is that people are going through great hardship. They have no homes nor other essentials of life. They need help,” he added.

The UAE has sent plane loads of crucial aid to Afghanistan. Wam

A man who lost nine members of his family to the disaster said that tents were not enough for shelter as winter was approaching. “Our houses have collapsed. Everything we had is destroyed. If at least one room could be arranged for us to live in, it would help,” he said.

A UAE aid ship that set sail on Thursday to deliver supplies was carrying 2,500 tonnes of food, shelter and medical supplies.

Dr Shafiullah Ahmadzai, deputy chief of public health in Kunar Province, expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian support.

“We hope that the UAE will continue to provide further assistance," he said. "Our country is poor and our people are suffering. The impact of the earthquakes remains catastrophic and people are in increasing and urgent need of various forms of aid so they can return to a better and more normal life.”

