UAE launches legal action after 'misleading medical claims' on social media account

The UAE Media Council on Thursday said it had started legal proceedings against a social media account over alleged breaches of national advertising rules.

The advertisement contained unsubstantiated medical and therapeutic claims for a product, while lacking official approval from the relevant health authority, the Media Council said.

The advert is also said to have included misleading information in violation of professional media standards.

The council highlighted its commitment to monitoring and regulating any non-compliant advertising practices. It also urged all individual and corporate advertisers, and influencers on digital platforms, to adhere to approved regulations and standards.

It comes as new advertising legislation is set to come into force next month, with the council introducing a permit system.

New media landscape

More than 1,800 advertiser permits to applicants from 75 countries have been issued since they were announced last month.

The permits were introduced to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms.

The permits will give "content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations", Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy at the council, said last month.

They will be implemented by the end of October and will be mandatory for all working in the digital advertising space. The permit will be issued free of charge for the first three years, Ms Al Suwaidi said. She called on companies and institutions to engage only with people licensed by the council.

The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder. Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.

Those applying for visitor advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.

MATCH INFO Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

Brief scores: Day 1 Toss: South Africa, field first Pakistan (1st innings) 177: Sarfraz 56, Masood 44; Olivier 4-48 South Africa (1st innings) 123-2: Markram 78; Masood 1-4

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

It Director: Andres Muschietti Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor Three stars

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

if you go

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The biog Name: Gul Raziq From: Charsadda, Pakistan Family: Wife and six children Favourite holes at Al Ghazal: 15 and 8 Golf Handicap: 6 Childhood sport: cricket

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat