UAE launches legal action after 'misleading medical claims' on social media account

The UAE Media Council on Thursday said it had started legal proceedings against a social media account over alleged breaches of national advertising rules.
The advertisement contained unsubstantiated medical and therapeutic claims for a product, while lacking official approval from the relevant health authority, the Media Council said.
The advert is also said to have included misleading information in violation of professional media standards.
The council highlighted its commitment to monitoring and regulating any non-compliant advertising practices. It also urged all individual and corporate advertisers, and influencers on digital platforms, to adhere to approved regulations and standards.
It comes as new advertising legislation is set to come into force next month, with the council introducing a permit system.
New media landscape
More than 1,800 advertiser permits to applicants from 75 countries have been issued since they were announced last month.
The permits were introduced to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms.
The permits will give "content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations", Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy at the council, said last month.
They will be implemented by the end of October and will be mandatory for all working in the digital advertising space. The permit will be issued free of charge for the first three years, Ms Al Suwaidi said. She called on companies and institutions to engage only with people licensed by the council.
The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder. Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.
Those applying for visitor advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.
