Motorcyclist dies after crashing into broken down lorry on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a broken-down lorry on the hard shoulder of Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Police said on Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning near Arabian Ranches Bridge, with the rider travelling in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
Dubai Police said the lorry driver came to a stop in the hard shoulder in an unsafe way, leaving little space for motorists to manoeuvre around the vehicle, and did not put hazard lights on.
Brig Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, said the motorcyclist was not paying attention and crashed into the lorry. The rider died at the scene.
“The lorry broke down and the driver stopped on the hard shoulder. A motorcycle didn’t notice the stopped lorry and couldn’t avoid the impact. He died at the scene due to severe injuries,” Brig bin Suwaidan said in a statement. He added that there are almost daily accidents because of vehicles stopping the hard shoulder in an unsafe way.
“It is important to educate drivers to avoid stopping on the hard shoulder. In some emergency cases, drivers should take precautions and avoid stopping in danger spots on the highways,” he said. “It is a must to inspect the vehicle before driving to avoid sudden breakdown on roads.”
Police urged motorists to make use of safety measures such as hazard lights and warning triangles to alert oncoming drivers. “Speeding, not leaving a safe distance and not paying attention while driving are reasons behind accidents, especially on high-traffic roads,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.