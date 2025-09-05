Dubai Metro Blue Line: More road closures and traffic diversions announced

Two Dubai roads have been closed and traffic diversions put in place for construction work on the multi-billion-dirham Blue Line rail project.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday said the road leading to the multistorey car park at the Centrepoint metro station, in Rashidiya, from Airport Road was sealed off.

Drivers were advised to follow signs to reach the station, a busy stop on the Dubai Metro Red Line. The authority said traffic would be rerouted west of the car park, via a left turn from 49C Street.

“Please plan your trip in advance and use alternative routes to ensure a smooth and seamless commute,” the RTA said in a notice on social media platform X.

The RTA issued a further alert on Friday, detailing disruption on the approach to Dubai Creek Station to allow for Blue Line work.

This includes the closure of a service road to Al Khor Station and the opening of a new temporary road.

The RTA did not state how long the traffic diversions would be in place.

Metro expansion gathers pace

The road closures are the latest during the construction of the major public transport infrastructure scheme.

In July, the RTA confirmed 63rd Street – near the German International School in Dubai Academic City – would be shut in both directions.

The RTA said alternative exit and entry points to the private school, which has more than 900 pupils, would be provided.

The transport authority had previously warned drivers of traffic diversions being introduced in the Mirdif area due to Blue Line work.

What is the Dubai Metro Blue Line?

The Blue Line is scheduled to open in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the start of Dubai Metro.

The Dh20.5 billion ($5.58 billion) project will include 14 new stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

It will add 30km to the Metro network, 15.5km of which will be underground. When complete, the network will be 131km long with 78 stations served by 168 trains.

The public transport drive is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which has easier commuting among its priorities.

Dubai's RTA said the Blue Line would connect five principal urban regions – Bur Dubai/Deira, Downtown/Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Marina/JBR and Expo City Dubai.