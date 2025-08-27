Rulers of Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain receive Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, both received Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, on Wednesday.
The minister was praised by Sheikh Dr Sultan for “the hard efforts of the ministry's staff in helping schools, teachers, and students, highlighting that education is essential for developing skills and talents, which are crucial for building a better future”, reported state news agency Wam.
Sheikh Dr Sultan emphasised the need to use the best global practices in education and learning. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that these practices respect and preserve the unique identity of the nation, while also honouring Islamic and Arab values.
The National revealed last week how Ms Al Amiri had said Arabic tests starting from first grade were to be introduced in government schools to gauge pupils’ abilities as part of a nationwide push to preserve the language and encourage its wider use.
“The focus this year is on refining students’ abilities and skills, national identity and an increased emphasis on language,” Ms Al Amiri said at a press conference last week, ahead of the start of the new academic on Monday.
“Abilities in Arabic will be measured from Grade 1 and improvement plans will be implemented if needed.”
The Education Minister was also received by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, who praised the ministry for “advancing the educational process and raising its standards”.
He also emphasised the pivotal role of teachers and educational and administrative staff play, adding their combined efforts are central to ensuring the success of the new school year.
Ms Al Amiri expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Saud for his commitment and close attention to the education sector.
