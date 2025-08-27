President Sheikh Mohamed's talks with Egypt’s El Sisi sign of 'depth of bond between nations'

President Sheikh Mohamed's talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi were a sign of the depth of the relationship between the two countries, according to the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
The visit underscores the strength of relations and the importance of continued joint co-ordination between Cairo and Abu Dhabi on priority issues, said Mr Madbouly, state news agency Wam reported.
"Co-operation between Egypt and the UAE continues to grow in vital areas, including energy, investment and economic development, affirming ongoing work to strengthen and expand its horizons in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports comprehensive development plans in the region," he said.
Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Egypt on Monday for talks with Mr El Sisi and left on Tuesday afternoon, Wam reported.
