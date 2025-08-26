Sheikh Hamdan shares a glimpse of the past with photos of first day at school

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has shared a video showing rare pictures of his early school days.
The video, posted on his official Instagram account, features a series of childhood photographs with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.
The video also includes a message for pupils in the UAE.
“I still remember my very first day of school. I was just a child but my dreams were already big. For knowledge is light and with it, nations rise. With every new school year a fresh dream is born. Together, we shape the future of our homeland and always remember, with knowledge we rise and with values, we build,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
As more than one million pupils in the UAE returned to classrooms on Monday, leaders wished them success. President Sheikh Mohamed shared an audio message that was broadcast simultaneously in public and private schools.
“To all students, teachers, administrators and parents, I extend my congratulations on the start of the new academic year, and I wish everyone a successful year ahead,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
“Education is the foundation of our nation’s forward-looking vision and each of you contributes to achieving this future. To all students, I encourage you to pursue education with drive and passion, as it is the bridge upon which you will build your future and serve your nation.”
A day before schools reopened for the new academic year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also shared a message on X. He said new beginnings “carry optimism, goodness and hope”, while noting that the start of the new academic year “brings energy and momentum”.
“We say to our children, every school day is an opportunity to learn something new, and achieve a different accomplishment, and elevate your minds and aspirations, and get closer to your goals,” he wrote.
“And we say to the teachers, you are the pillar of our renaissance, and the makers of change in our schools. We do not want education that merely fills students with knowledge but education that ignites in them the curiosity for knowledge, and kindles the flame of ambition, and fuels the fire of passion.”
He added that he wants all pupils, teachers and those working in education to have a “more beautiful, greater and better academic year”.
Lexus LX700h specs
Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor
Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh590,000
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More on animal trafficking
LA LIGA FIXTURES
Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE)
Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight)
Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight)
Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)
More coverage from the Future Forum
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May
Red flags
- Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
- Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
- Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
- Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
- Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.
Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
Business Insights
- Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports
- The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel
- US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The years Ramadan fell in May
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg
Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports
The specs
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm
Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: from Dh317,671
On sale: now
The five pillars of Islam
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Read more about the coronavirus
Zayed Sustainability Prize
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI