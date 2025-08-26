Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, during his school days.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, during his school days.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, during his school days.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, during his school days.

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan shares a glimpse of the past with photos of first day at school

Video on Instagram also shows childhood pictures of Dubai Crown Prince with father

Zoya Thomas
Zoya Thomas

August 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has shared a video showing rare pictures of his early school days.

The video, posted on his official Instagram account, features a series of childhood photographs with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The video also includes a message for pupils in the UAE.

“I still remember my very first day of school. I was just a child but my dreams were already big. For knowledge is light and with it, nations rise. With every new school year a fresh dream is born. Together, we shape the future of our homeland and always remember, with knowledge we rise and with values, we build,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares a photo from his early school days.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares a photo from his early school days.

As more than one million pupils in the UAE returned to classrooms on Monday, leaders wished them success. President Sheikh Mohamed shared an audio message that was broadcast simultaneously in public and private schools.

“To all students, teachers, administrators and parents, I extend my congratulations on the start of the new academic year, and I wish everyone a successful year ahead,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Education is the foundation of our nation’s forward-looking vision and each of you contributes to achieving this future. To all students, I encourage you to pursue education with drive and passion, as it is the bridge upon which you will build your future and serve your nation.”

A day before schools reopened for the new academic year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also shared a message on X. He said new beginnings “carry optimism, goodness and hope”, while noting that the start of the new academic year “brings energy and momentum”.

“We say to our children, every school day is an opportunity to learn something new, and achieve a different accomplishment, and elevate your minds and aspirations, and get closer to your goals,” he wrote.

“And we say to the teachers, you are the pillar of our renaissance, and the makers of change in our schools. We do not want education that merely fills students with knowledge but education that ignites in them the curiosity for knowledge, and kindles the flame of ambition, and fuels the fire of passion.”

He added that he wants all pupils, teachers and those working in education to have a “more beautiful, greater and better academic year”.

Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Our commentary on Brexit
Transgender report
More from this package
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
You might also like
More on this story:
While you're here
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Towering concerns
While you're here
More on animal trafficking
LA LIGA FIXTURES

Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE)

Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight)

Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight)

Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

While you're here
More from this package
Tomorrow 2021
More coverage from the Future Forum
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

Plastic tipping point
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Tomorrow 2021
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
World Mental Health Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Our commentary on Brexit
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Business Insights
  • Canada and Mexico are significant energy suppliers to the US, providing the majority of oil and natural gas imports
  • The introduction of tariffs could hinder the US's clean energy initiatives by raising input costs for materials like nickel
  • US domestic suppliers might benefit from higher prices, but overall oil consumption is expected to decrease due to elevated costs
Tomorrow 2021
Transgender report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Zayed Sustainability Prize
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Plastic tipping points
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League, last-16. first leg

Atletico Madrid v Juventus, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

School uniforms report
The specs

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 502hp at 7,600rpm

Torque: 637Nm at 5,150rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Price: from Dh317,671

On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Read more about the coronavirus
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency
While you're here
More on this story
Transgender report
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Updated: August 26, 2025, 4:35 AM`