Sheikh Hamdan shares a glimpse of the past with photos of first day at school

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has shared a video showing rare pictures of his early school days.

The video, posted on his official Instagram account, features a series of childhood photographs with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The video also includes a message for pupils in the UAE.

“I still remember my very first day of school. I was just a child but my dreams were already big. For knowledge is light and with it, nations rise. With every new school year a fresh dream is born. Together, we shape the future of our homeland and always remember, with knowledge we rise and with values, we build,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares a photo from his early school days.

As more than one million pupils in the UAE returned to classrooms on Monday, leaders wished them success. President Sheikh Mohamed shared an audio message that was broadcast simultaneously in public and private schools.

“To all students, teachers, administrators and parents, I extend my congratulations on the start of the new academic year, and I wish everyone a successful year ahead,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Education is the foundation of our nation’s forward-looking vision and each of you contributes to achieving this future. To all students, I encourage you to pursue education with drive and passion, as it is the bridge upon which you will build your future and serve your nation.”

A day before schools reopened for the new academic year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also shared a message on X. He said new beginnings “carry optimism, goodness and hope”, while noting that the start of the new academic year “brings energy and momentum”.

“We say to our children, every school day is an opportunity to learn something new, and achieve a different accomplishment, and elevate your minds and aspirations, and get closer to your goals,” he wrote.

“And we say to the teachers, you are the pillar of our renaissance, and the makers of change in our schools. We do not want education that merely fills students with knowledge but education that ignites in them the curiosity for knowledge, and kindles the flame of ambition, and fuels the fire of passion.”

He added that he wants all pupils, teachers and those working in education to have a “more beautiful, greater and better academic year”.

