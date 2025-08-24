President Sheikh Mohamed to begin state visit to Angola

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin a state visit to Angola on Sunday.

The UAE leader will meet Angolan President Joao Manuel Lourenco and hold talks on deepening ties between both countries.

The meeting is expected to focus on economic ties and other areas of development that will strengthen the links between the UAE and Angola, and lead to the prosperity of the people of both countries, according to state news agency Wam.

The UAE’s investments in Angola, one of Africa’s major oil producers, covers the ports sector, clean energy, property, defence and agriculture.

There has also been interest in Angolan markets, such as mining and critical minerals, energy transition, maritime logistics and agriculture over the past few years as both nations foster deeper ties.

Angola’s President visited Abu Dhabi last year for high-level talks. The countries then explored co-operation in fields including economy, trade, investment, development and renewable energy.

