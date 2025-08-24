Dubai announces completion of three heritage trails in Deira

Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced the completion of a major project to develop three heritage tourist trails in Deira.

In total, the three trails cover 1,784 metres and have come at a cost of Dh9.5 million. The project is intended to preserve the historic character of traditional markets, enhance the visitor experience and support more than 500 shops within Deira’s Grand Souq. The initiative is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supports the Municipality’s efforts to protect the city’s cultural and architectural identity.

What are the three trails?

The three trails are:

The Gold Souq Trail (995 metres)

The Al Ahmadiya School Heritage Axis (430 metres)

The Spice Souq Axis (359 metres)

They connect seven traditional markets. These are:

The Herbs Market

The Spice Souq

The Utensils Souq

The Perfume Market

The Carpet Market

The Textiles Souq

Enhancements include the rehabilitation of public spaces, the installation of fabric shading structures covering 210 square metres, and a canopy behind Bin Naeem Mosque covering 200 square metres.

As part of the project shop lighting has been upgraded, 38 column-mounted signboards and 154 floor markings installed and 770 square metres of pavements enhanced. Three public squares were also developed with new seating areas and improved amenities.

“Deira, with its heritage and traditional markets, is an inseparable part of Dubai’s cultural and historical identity,” Bader Anwahi, chief executive of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said.

“This project honours that deep-rooted legacy while keeping pace with the present and future. It reinforces Dubai’s global standing as a cultural and tourism hub, offering experiences that combine authenticity with innovation.”

