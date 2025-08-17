The aid includes essential food supplies provided by charity organisations in the UAE. Photo: Wam
News

UAE

UAE carries out 73rd Gaza aid drop under Operation Gallant Knight 3

More than 3,985 tonnes of supplies delivered in latest humanitarian operation

The National

August 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE carried out its 73rd operation to drop aid from aircraft into Gaza on Sunday. The mission was carried out in co-operation with Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.

The aid included essential food supplies provided by charity organisations in the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE has dropped more than 3,985 tonnes of live-saving aid into Gaza under the Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign. The country has also delivered essential supplies into the embattled enclave using lorries.

The UAE has taken a leading role in international relief work, mobilising regional and international efforts to help ease the suffering in crisis areas, Wam reported.

Updated: August 17, 2025, 5:10 PM
