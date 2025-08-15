Aid from the UAE is airdropped into Gaza on Friday. Wam
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid into Gaza

The Emirates has now delivered more than 3,972 tonnes of humanitarian supplies by air to Palestinian enclave

August 15, 2025

The UAE completed its 72nd airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Friday, alongside Jordan and with participation from Germany, Italy, Belgium, France and Singapore.

The aid consisted of food and other essentials supplied by charity organisations in the UAE, as part of the government's Operation Gallant Knight 3, state news agency Wam reported.

The total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,972 tonnes, “underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience”, Wam said.

The initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to ease the suffering of those affected in crisis areas, the news agency added.

