UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid into Gaza

The UAE completed its 72nd airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Friday, alongside Jordan and with participation from Germany, Italy, Belgium, France and Singapore.

The aid consisted of food and other essentials supplied by charity organisations in the UAE, as part of the government's Operation Gallant Knight 3, state news agency Wam reported.

The total amount of aid delivered by air under the operation has exceeded 3,972 tonnes, “underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience”, Wam said.

The initiatives highlight the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to ease the suffering of those affected in crisis areas, the news agency added.

Small%20Things%20Like%20These %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Tim%20Mielants%3Cbr%3ECast%3A%20Cillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Watson%2C%20Eileen%20Walsh%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Your Guide to the Home Level 1 has a valet service if you choose not to park in the basement level. This level houses all the kitchenware, including covetable brand French Bull, along with a wide array of outdoor furnishings, lamps and lighting solutions, textiles like curtains, towels, cushions and bedding, and plenty of other home accessories.

Level 2 features curated inspiration zones and solutions for bedrooms, living rooms and dining spaces. This is also where you’d go to customise your sofas and beds, and pick and choose from more than a dozen mattress options.

Level 3 features The Home’s “man cave” set-up and a display of industrial and rustic furnishings. This level also has a mother’s room, a play area for children with staff to watch over the kids, furniture for nurseries and children’s rooms, and the store’s design studio.



Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

West Asia rugby, season 2017/18 - Roll of Honour Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The%20end%20of%20Summer %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Salha%20Al%20Busaidy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20316%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20The%20Dreamwork%20Collective%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A