President Sheikh Mohamed sends congratulations on Indian Independence Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday offered his congratulations as Indians around the world celebrate their nation's Independence Day.
The UAE leader sent a message of goodwill to India's President Droupadi Murmu in honour of the occasion.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also extended their best wishes in similar messages to the Indian President.
Indian Independence Day is observed on August 15 each year, commemorating the date in 1947 on which the country confirmed its separation from years of British rule.
The UAE is home to about four million Indian citizens, the largest expatriate community in the country.
The two countries enjoy long-standing ties dating back to the formation of the Emirates in 1971 which continue to flourish.
The UAE signed its first Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India in 2022, pushing bilateral trade between the two countries to more than $85 billion.
This made India the largest trading partner of the UAE and made the UAE India's third-largest trading partner.
The country’s first hand-carved traditional stone and marble temple, the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, opened in February 2024, serving as a symbol of interfaith harmony and the enduring friendship between the Emirates and India.
It was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of its public launch.
This February, the UAE hosted a three-day conference called Indiaspora Forum for Good in Abu Dhabi to honour the immense contribution made by Indians who call the Emirates home.
