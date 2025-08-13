Women accused of running illegal cosmetic surgery clinic from Dubai apartment

Dubai Police have arrested three women who are accused of performing illegal cosmetic surgery from an apartment.

The force said the three women, each from a different European countries, were conducting medical procedures without being licensed.

“They were endangering the lives of others and violating the laws in the UAE,” police said on Wednesday.

Police in the emirate received a tip-off about suspicious activity in an apartment in Dubai and a team of officers in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority raided the property.

“They were offering medical and cosmetic services,” the force added. "The women were arrested and police seized medical equipment, tools and unlicensed medicine." The women were transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution to face legal action.

Dubai Police urged the public to use only authorised and licensed medical practitioners and verify the qualifications of the cosmetic service providers.

“People shouldn’t be fooled by fake ads that can endanger their lives due to wrong practices," said police.

