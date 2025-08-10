My Dubai Rent: Entrepreneur pays Dh113,000 for one-bedroom apartment in Wasl 51

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like

Russian entrepreneur Olga Sukhanova, who owns a commercial and hospitality property company, has lived in Dubai for almost four years and has found her dream apartment.

She cannot buy it – even though she wants to – because it is in Jumeirah 1, an area where only people from the Gulf can purchase property.

However, because she has been paying Dh113,000 a year for three years, she is happy to continue renting for as long as she lives alone and can make the place her own.

The National takes a look around.

Please tell us about where you live

This community is low-rise, with just three levels, and I like the layouts because they’re huge. I have a one-bedroom, but the size is 1,500 square feet. I also have a terrace.

Why did you choose this neighbourhood?

I lived before in Madinat Jumeirah Living, but then I moved to Jumeirah 1 because I really like this area. Before, I worked in DIFC, that’s why it was important to live close to my work, because it's just 10 minutes by car.

Wasl 51 is a low-rise community of apartments in Jumeirah 1. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It’s also very important to me to live close to the sea, because this is the value of Dubai. The sea is a five-minute walk away.

I also like that it is a quieter, more authentic area.

How much do you pay?

It’s Dh113,000 per year. I rent from the developer, which is good because they haven’t changed the price in three years.

I also have the opportunity to pay monthly because of the developer. We have an app where I can ask all my questions and send my request for maintenance – they solve any problem.

What facilities do you have?

We have a gym and a swimming pool. There are lots of really modern cafes around the community. It’s very modern, for hipsters I think. I like it because I can just walk across the road and there are lots of opportunities to eat lunch and dinner.

The quality of the cafes is very good, so you can just sit and enjoy it.

How have you made the apartment feel like home?

All the apartments here are unfurnished. That’s why I’ve organised everything how I like it.

Ms Sukhanova has chosen natural materials and neutral colours. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It depends usually on my mood, because I’ve changed it a few times. For example, I’ve changed the colour of the walls to make it lighter.

That’s why I like it unfurnished – I can choose and change and I don’t have to ask permission during the rental period.

Is there anything you’d change about the apartment or neighbourhood?

Actually, no. Sometimes I think, for example, one month before I have to send a request to extend my rental, whether I will move. But then I think, where can I move that I can find the same qualities and the same size for the same price? In my opinion, there is no other alternative in Dubai.

Would you consider buying?

I would love to buy if I have the opportunity. I would buy this apartment, but it’s impossible for foreign people.

How long do you plan to stay here?

I don’t know. It depends on the future. If someone proposes to me and I get married, I will maybe move to a bigger apartment. For now, I will stay here because it’s more than enough for a young single woman.