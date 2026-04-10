'It's going to be very painful' if Iran doesn't make a deal, Trump says

At least 303 killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Warning over 'unacceptable' attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss Iranian attacks

Nato allies stepping up to provide US support, vows Secretary General

Iranian control of Strait of Hormuz could be slippery slope, Kallas warns