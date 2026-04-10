- 'It's going to be very painful' if Iran doesn't make a deal, Trump says
- At least 303 killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon
- Warning over 'unacceptable' attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
- President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss Iranian attacks
- Nato allies stepping up to provide US support, vows Secretary General
- Iranian control of Strait of Hormuz could be slippery slope, Kallas warns
- Dr Sultan Al Jaber calls for strait to be reopened with 'no strings attached'
Updated: April 10, 2026, 4:15 AM