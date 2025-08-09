Fire in Sharjah under control with no injuries reported

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority confirmed that a fire that broke out in a clothing warehouse on Friday night in Al Hamriyah has been brought under full control.

The blaze required the collaborative effort of emergency teams from across the Emirates, including Dubai Civil Defence, Ajman Civil Defence, Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, Fujairah Civil Defence, Sharjah Municipality, Al Hamriyah Municipality, the free zone, and Al Marwan Company.

There were no casualties as a result of the blaze.

The fire broke out on Friday night in a clothing warehouse in Al Hamriyah’s second free zone. Photo: X

In an official statement, Brig Omar Al Ghazal, director general of Operations and Security Support and head of the executive committee for the emergency team said that the teams were able to fully control the fire in record time, reflecting the full preparedness, precision and co-ordination in completing tasks between various field units and relevant authorities.

The teams are implementing cooling operations to ensure the safety of the site and prevent recurrence of the fire.

