Sheikh Hamdan praises 'remarkable success' of Dubai wedding programme as demand surges

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Monday hailed the "remarkable success" of a major Emirati family support strategy which has helped hundreds of couples to get married.

Sheikh Hamdan said the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, launched in September 2023, had made a "tangible difference" in the lives of Emiratis as Dubai increases efforts to champion family stability and growth.

The Dubai Wedding Programme - launched in January last year under the directives of Sheikha Hind, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai - has witnessed a 218 per cent surge in demand for its services, year on year.

The initiative offers citizens incentives to help reduce wedding costs – including marriage planning services and holding parties in modern halls across the emirate.

Family counselling for newlyweds is also provided, along with marriage planning, family management and financial advice for young couples.

More than 700 weddings have been held with the support of the programme, accounting for 27.7 per cent of all marriages registered in the emirate.

The Dubai Crown Prince said the project highlighted Sheikha Hind's commitment to "enhancing community wellbeing" and spoke of its importance to the emirate's wider development goals under the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

"The Dubai Social Agenda 33 continues to build on this momentum, grounded in the belief that investing in families is the most powerful investment in the nation’s future," Sheikh Hamdan said, in comments shared by Dubai Media Office.

Under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, a remote work option on Fridays is in place for mothers during the first year after maternity leave and a reduction in monthly premium for housing loans to a minimum of Dh3,333 for beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings programme, provided their monthly income does not exceed Dh30,000.

Promoting the family unit

In January last year, the Ruler of Dubai launched a Dh208 billion ($56.63 billion) strategy to double the number of Emirati families in the emirate in a decade.

Sheikh Mohammed set out plans to increase housing standards, health care and quality of life for citizens.

In June, Sheikh Mohammed issued a decree providing fully paid marriage leave of 10 days for Dubai government employees.

It also allows employees to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to.

The decree covers Emirati employees working in government agencies and authorities supervising special development zones and free zones.

The UAE's Minister of Family recently told The National that the needs of families needed to be at the centre of government decision-making.

She made her declaration as she outlined efforts to introduce a national fertility strategy aimed at addressing declining birth rates.

Plans were discussed at the June meeting of the Federal National Council (FNC) during which it was confirmed feasibility studies were under way. The project is being launched against a global backdrop of reduced fertility rates, and the UAE is no different.

The FNC session heard that there was an 11 per cent drop in births among Emiratis between 2015 and 2022, while non-Emirati residents had experienced a 5 per cent increase during the same period. There were 30,889 Emiratis born in 2022 and 65,762 expatriates.

“Fertility rates are declining globally, and the UAE is not immune,” said Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, in a statement sent to The National. “But where others may see a looming challenge, we see a chance to lead – by placing family back at the centre of policy, in ways that are meaningful, modern, and uniquely preservative of our Emirati identity.”

This is now a “strategic priority” according to Ms Suhail, who added the first phase of a national assessment has been launched. Several government agencies are now involved in the creation of the strategy.