Dubai sets out Dh208bn plan to double the number of Emirati families in 10 years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on Thursday, launched a Dh208 billion strategy aimed at doubling Dubai's Emirati families within a decade.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai set out the emirate's plans to increase housing standards, health care and quality of life for its citizens under the ambitious plan.

He said residential developments for Emiratis would be established to deliver “the best living conditions in the world”.

Dubai's population stands at more than 3.65 million, driven by the emirate's position as a leading destination for expatriates.

Sheikh Mohammed wants to significantly increase Dubai's Emirati population as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

“Today we announce the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33. It is our plan for Dubai's community for the next ten years, with the slogan “Family, the Foundation of the Nation,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Its budget is 208 billion dirhams over the next decade, aiming at the citizens of our families in Dubai – providing housing, improving living standards, identity, values, social cohesion, healthcare, and developing future skills in our upcoming generations.

“Our goal is to double the number of citizen families within the decade, providing them with the world's best residential areas.”

Sheikh Mohammed said his sons would guide the vital project.

“The social agenda has clear targets, approved programmes, allocated budgets, and will be followed by my sons Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed, and their siblings,” he said.

“They are the most dedicated individuals to Dubai's large family, where they were raised and cherish it with bonds of love, affection, and blood.

“The nation is not just numbers and structures; it is families and individuals. My message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family protection, empowerment, development, and cohesion. We pray that God guides us in serving the country and its people.”

The goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 plan were outlined in a video accompanying Sheikh Mohammed's social media post.

They included establishing the world's most efficient and high-quality healthcare system and developing an education sector capable of keeping pace with Dubai's future ambitions to be among the top ten cities in the world for quality of education.

The initiative also calls for a proactive social care system to be cultivated, focused on the protection, care and empowerment of citizens, and for the number of Emiratis working in Dubai's private sector companies to be tripled.

Supporting long-term vision

Sheikh Mohammed announced a Dh65 billion housing programme for citizens in the emirate in September 2021.

The money was be spent in over the next two decades to ensure that Emiratis continue to have quality homes.

The number of citizens benefiting from the housing programme was to increase by 400 per cent.

In July, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said more than 3,000 residential plots had been allocated to Emiratis living in the emirate.