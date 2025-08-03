Abu Dhabi Police urge caution on roads amid heavy summer rain

Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday called for caution on the roads as summer rainfall hits parts of the emirate.
The force took to social media to instruct drivers to take extra care "due to the rainy weather" and follow the "changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards".
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow warning of the potential for rain over some eastern and southern areas – mainly in Abu Dhabi emirate – from 2.30pm to 8pm.
The NCM also warned of a chance for rain on Monday.
August may be peak summer but parts of the country have been hit by downpours over the past week.
Videos posted to Storm Centre, a social media account that tracks UAE weather, on Sunday showed heavy rain falling on areas east of Al Ain.
Such rain can be caused by a low-pressure systems from the south-east bringing moisture-laden air in from the Arabian Sea, the NCM said.
These systems meet the mountains on the UAE’s east coast, the air rises then meets a relatively cooler layer, potentially bringing rain.
