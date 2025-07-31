President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, at Qasr Al Shati. They are seen with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in Abu Dhabi

UAE leader reviews national affairs with Crown Prince of Dubai

July 31, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

The UAE leader and Sheikh Hamdan reviewed issues related to the nation and its citizens during the discussions at Qasr Al Shati, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the President for the trust placed in him following his recent promotion to the rank of General.

He marked the first anniversary of his appointment as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence this month.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; other sheikhs and senior officials.

