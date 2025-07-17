Sheikh Hamdan marks one year as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is marking the first anniversary of his appointment as UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Hamdan, who is also Crown Prince of Dubai, was appointed to both Cabinet positions on July 14, 2024. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Hamdan await the arrival of President Sheikh Mohamed at Hamad International Airport, Doha, in June. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hamdan with Sultan Haitham of Oman at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat in May. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a reception hosted by President Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi, in May. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hamdan attends a ceremony to mark the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces in the Abu Mureikha area of Abu Dhabi, in May. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan with Lt Gen Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, right, visiting the Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command, at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai, in April. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hamdan meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, during his official visit to the country in April. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan during a meeting with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi in April. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan meets Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in April. Photo: Dubai Media Office
From left: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with Sheikh Hamdan, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at an event at Jebel Hafeet National Park to mark Eid Al Etihad in December 2024. Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, centre, with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, left, and Sheikh Hamdan, right, at a ceremony in Al Sameeh, Abu Dhabi, to mark the 10th anniversary of national service, in December 2024. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan attends the UAE Government Annual Meetings at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in November 2024. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hamdan arrives in Kuwait on an official visit, where he was welcomed by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, in October 2024.
Sheikh Hamdan takes the oath during his swearing-in ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, in July 2024. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Hamdan marks one year as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Crown Prince of Dubai took on key government positions on July 14, 2024

The National

July 17, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is marking the first anniversary of his appointment as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan has played a significant role in the heart of government, at home and abroad in the past 12 months.

He was appointed to both key Cabinet positions on July 14, 2024, before being sworn in four days later in front of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to his son in a video with poetic verse, featuring Sheikh Hamdan in his early years and charting his rise in government.

"Today is your day Hamdan you always achieve hopes," Sheikh Mohammed says of Sheikh Hamdan, describing him as his "winning arrow".

One of the highlights of Sheikh Hamdan's year in office was an official visit to India in April, during which he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“It was a pleasure meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X at the time.

“Our conversations reaffirmed the strength of UAE–India ties which is built on trust, shaped by history and driven by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunity, innovation and lasting prosperity.”

The high-profile trip to India was one of a number of overseas engagements undertaken by Sheikh Hamdan in his ministerial capacity.

Sheikh Hamdan with Sundararaman Ramamurthy, chief executive of the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai. Photo: BSE
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister of India. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan with Mr Jaishankar at talks during an official visit to India. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan and Mr Ramamurthy open the stock exchange. Photo: BSE
Sheikh Hamdan meets Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi during an official visit. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence
Sheikh Hamdan greets Mr Singh. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence
Sheikh Hamdan in New Delhi with Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence
Mr Singh with his team during Sheikh Hamdan's visit. Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence
Sheikh Hamdan meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
Sheikh Hamdan is greeted by Mr Modi. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
Sheikh Hamdan has said talks with Mr Modi 'reaffirmed the strength of UAE–India ties'. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
Sheikh Hamdan and Mr Modi with delegations representing both countries. Photo; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / X
Sheikh Hamdan holding talks with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs. Photo: Dubai Media Office
The meeting was held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of Sheikh Hamdan's official visit to India. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan also met Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India. Photo: Dubai Media Office
At the meeting with Mr Singh, avenues to strengthen defence and military co-operation between the two countries were explored. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan arrives in India to begin his official visit. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan is greeted in New Delhi by Suresh Gopi, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan is to hold high-level talks aimed at boosting long-standing relations with India. Photo: Dubai Media Office
The Dubai Crown Prince will meet Indian leaders and senior government officials during the official visit. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan receives a grand welcome in the Indian capital New Delhi. Photo: Dubai Media Office
On the global stage

In May, he travelled to Muscat to meet Sultan Haitham of Oman in support of the long-standing friendship between the Gulf neighbours.

In September 2024, he took part in key discussions with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, as part of an official visit to the country.

They witnessed the signing of a number of agreements aimed at furthering partnerships between the nations at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent.

Sheikh Hamdan has also sought to champion the UAE Armed Forces since taking up the role of Minister of Defence, demonstrating the deep connection between the country's leadership and soldiers in the line of duty.

During the first weekend of Ramadan in March, Sheikh Hamdan sat down with National Guard troops in Hatta to enjoy iftar.

“I was delighted to join the personnel of the National Guard in Hatta for iftar,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote. “Their dedication to safeguarding our borders, even while away from their families during the Holy Month, is truly remarkable.

"We deeply appreciate all those who work diligently around the clock to ensure our country continues to be a beacon of stability and prosperity.”

Sheikh Hamdan attended a ceremony in May in honour of the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan said unification of the Armed Forces was a momentous national occasion on which the military can reflect on the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The military was unified five years after the UAE was founded. Six of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – formed the union on December 2, 1971. Ras Al Khaimah joined on February 10, 1972.

The Details

Kabir Singh

Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series

Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa

Rating: 2.5/5 

Updated: July 17, 2025, 10:36 AM
