Sheikh Hamdan marks one year as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is marking the first anniversary of his appointment as the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Sheikh Hamdan has played a significant role in the heart of government, at home and abroad in the past 12 months.
He was appointed to both key Cabinet positions on July 14, 2024, before being sworn in four days later in front of President Sheikh Mohamed.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to his son in a video with poetic verse, featuring Sheikh Hamdan in his early years and charting his rise in government.
"Today is your day Hamdan you always achieve hopes," Sheikh Mohammed says of Sheikh Hamdan, describing him as his "winning arrow".
One of the highlights of Sheikh Hamdan's year in office was an official visit to India in April, during which he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
“It was a pleasure meeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X at the time.
“Our conversations reaffirmed the strength of UAE–India ties which is built on trust, shaped by history and driven by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunity, innovation and lasting prosperity.”
The high-profile trip to India was one of a number of overseas engagements undertaken by Sheikh Hamdan in his ministerial capacity.
On the global stage
In May, he travelled to Muscat to meet Sultan Haitham of Oman in support of the long-standing friendship between the Gulf neighbours.
In September 2024, he took part in key discussions with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, as part of an official visit to the country.
They witnessed the signing of a number of agreements aimed at furthering partnerships between the nations at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent.
Sheikh Hamdan has also sought to champion the UAE Armed Forces since taking up the role of Minister of Defence, demonstrating the deep connection between the country's leadership and soldiers in the line of duty.
During the first weekend of Ramadan in March, Sheikh Hamdan sat down with National Guard troops in Hatta to enjoy iftar.
“I was delighted to join the personnel of the National Guard in Hatta for iftar,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote. “Their dedication to safeguarding our borders, even while away from their families during the Holy Month, is truly remarkable.
"We deeply appreciate all those who work diligently around the clock to ensure our country continues to be a beacon of stability and prosperity.”
Sheikh Hamdan attended a ceremony in May in honour of the 49th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.
Sheikh Hamdan said unification of the Armed Forces was a momentous national occasion on which the military can reflect on the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The military was unified five years after the UAE was founded. Six of the seven emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – formed the union on December 2, 1971. Ras Al Khaimah joined on February 10, 1972.
