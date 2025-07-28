Lorries carrying supplies for Gaza from the UAE enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Wam
Lorries carrying supplies for Gaza from the UAE enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Wam
Lorries carrying supplies for Gaza from the UAE enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Wam
Lorries carrying supplies for Gaza from the UAE enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt. Wam

News

UAE

UAE aid convoy enters Gaza with food, medicine and supplies to build pipeline

Project under Gallant Knight 3 campaign aims to supply water to 600,000 Palestinians

The National

July 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A new convoy of aid sent by the UAE has entered Gaza, it was confirmed on Monday.

The convoy of 38 lorries arrived via Egypt's Rafah border crossing, state news agency Wam reported.

There were 18 lorries carrying food and medical aid, while another 20 were stocked with equipment for operating a new water pipeline through which the UAE will supply desalinated water to the southern Gaza Strip.

Under the project, water will be delivered from the Egyptian border, Wam said. The 6.7km pipe will link the desalination plant built by the Emirates on the Egyptian side to displaced Palestinians between Khan Younis and Rafah.

The project, part of the Gallant Knight 3 campaign, aims to serve 600,000 affected Gaza residents, providing 15 litres of desalinated water per person each day.

Unicef has warned of a “man-made drought” as so much of the territory’s drinking water system is dysfunctional.

The UAE resumed air drops to Gaza on Sunday to help the most vulnerable after Israeli restrictions on aid routes into the enclave were lifted.

The UAE and Jordan carried out three air missions to parachute humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, after Israel said it would begin a limited pause in fighting in three areas of the enclave and open aid corridors that were previously closed.

The Ashes

Results
First Test, Brisbane: Australia won by 10 wickets
Second Test, Adelaide: Australia won by 120 runs
Third Test, Perth: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs
Fourth Test: Melbourne: Drawn
Fifth Test: Australia won by an innings and 123 runs

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Whiile you're here
While you're here
The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index

Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region.

The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes.

“Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference.

“Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.”

Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise.

Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain.

“To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

Test

Director: S Sashikanth

Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan

Star rating: 2/5

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Recommended
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency
Low&nbsp;turnout
Two months before the first round on April 10, the appetite of voters for the election is low.

Mathieu Gallard, account manager with Ipsos, which conducted the most recent poll, said current forecasts suggested only two-thirds were "very likely" to vote in the first round, compared with a 78 per cent turnout in the 2017 presidential elections.

"It depends on how interesting the campaign is on their main concerns," he told The National. "Just now, it's hard to say who, between Macron and the candidates of the right, would be most affected by a low turnout."

You might also like
More from Neighbourhood Watch
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
More from Firas Maksad
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Kanguva
Director: Siva
Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley
Rating: 2/5
 
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

While you're here
The Uefa Awards winners

Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

Updated: July 28, 2025, 12:08 PM`
Read next...
Gazans are facing desperately short supplies of water. AFP

UAE to supply desalinated water to Gaza through new pipeline

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian-American Sayafollah Musallat, 20, and Hussein Al Shalabi during their funeral in the occupied West Bank. AFP

'So much hatred in their hearts': Family of US-born Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers tell of pain