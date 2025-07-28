UAE aid convoy enters Gaza with food, medicine and supplies to build pipeline

A new convoy of aid sent by the UAE has entered Gaza, it was confirmed on Monday.

The convoy of 38 lorries arrived via Egypt's Rafah border crossing, state news agency Wam reported.

There were 18 lorries carrying food and medical aid, while another 20 were stocked with equipment for operating a new water pipeline through which the UAE will supply desalinated water to the southern Gaza Strip.

Under the project, water will be delivered from the Egyptian border, Wam said. The 6.7km pipe will link the desalination plant built by the Emirates on the Egyptian side to displaced Palestinians between Khan Younis and Rafah.

The project, part of the Gallant Knight 3 campaign, aims to serve 600,000 affected Gaza residents, providing 15 litres of desalinated water per person each day.

Unicef has warned of a “man-made drought” as so much of the territory’s drinking water system is dysfunctional.

The UAE resumed air drops to Gaza on Sunday to help the most vulnerable after Israeli restrictions on aid routes into the enclave were lifted.

The UAE and Jordan carried out three air missions to parachute humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, after Israel said it would begin a limited pause in fighting in three areas of the enclave and open aid corridors that were previously closed.

