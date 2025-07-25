Weather alert issued for Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions of Abu Dhabi

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned drivers to take extra care as rain fell in parts of the emirate.

Motorists were urged to ensure they drive safely, steer clear of valleys and carry first-aid kits, in a statement by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday.

“Various areas of Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra region are expected to witness varying intensities of rain,” the media office wrote on social media.

“The public is advised to adhere to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources.”

Earlier on Friday, the emirate's police issued a similar warning on its X profile.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” said the police.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for Al Ain area, which runs until 8pm on Friday. It also released advice for motorists driving during rainy weather. This included avoiding driving altogether unless necessary.

Motorists who have to take to the roads should show caution and turn on headlights to low beam, amid poor visibility, said the NCM.

Rain is also expected in parts of the country across the weekend and into Monday, said the NCM.

