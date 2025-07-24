Driver arrested over Dubai hit-and-run incident

A Dubai driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that has left a pedestrian severely injured, the emirate’s police force said on Thursday.

The motorist ran over the victim on July 20 in the Hor Al Anz area of Deira, east Dubai, and fled the scene, said officers.

Within two days, a 33-year-old Indian driver was held in connection with the incident. It is also alleged that he took his car to a garage in a bid to have the damage repaired and hide any evidence of the collision.

Counsellor Salah Bu Farousha Al Felasi, senior advocate general and head of traffic prosecution, said the driver and the Pakistani garage owner have both been arrested and are currently under investigation. They were apprehended within 48 hours of the incident, Mr Al Felasi added.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. The driver didn’t pay attention to the road and escaped the scene,” said in a statement.

The two suspects will be referred to the legal prosecutor soon, he added, and Dubai Police will ask for the toughest penalty. The authority didn’t disclose any details about the victim.

A word of warning

Mr Al Felasi urged drivers to stay vigilant and follow traffic rules to prevent accidents.

“Don’t escape a traffic accident scene, it is a serious offence,” he added. “Drivers must report such incidents to the police within three hours, in line with the latest amendments to the traffic law as of March 29 this year.”

Drivers who flee the scene of traffic accidents can be jailed for up to one year and/or fined between Dh50,000 ($13,600) to Dh100,000.

“Any attempt to escape responsibility will be faced with strict legal action,” Mr Al Felasi added.