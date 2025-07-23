Dubai links traffic fine payments to visa renewal

Dubai has implemented a system that links traffic fine payments to immigration services − including renewals, cancellations and changing status.

People with traffic fines under their names will need to settle the payment before applying for immigration services.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai said motorists have to settle the outstanding traffic fines, whether recorded on their driver’s licence or vehicle plate, before they can renew or cancel their visas.

“This measure is intended to ensure that everyone fulfils their financial obligation to the country,” said Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, director general of the GDRFA, said on Wednesday.

The centralised online system links immigration services with Dubai Police, allowing real-time information sharing about traffic fines.

How it works

The new system means that when an individual attempts to finalise an immigration-related transaction, the system checks for any outstanding traffic fines.

For example, if a person wants to cancel or renew their residency then the immigration system will not accept the transaction if there are any unsettled traffic fines.

People who want to change their residency status to a new employer will also need to pay any outstanding traffic fines.

“We are in the first phase of the system,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.

How to pay

Motorists with outstanding fines can pay by a zero-interest instalment plan through Dubai Police online services, in co-ordination with their banks.

This can be accessed through the Dubai Police app and website and smart police stations.

The interest-free instalment plan is only available for traffic fines of more than Dh3,000 ($817) and can be for a period of three, six or 12 months if payments are made by credit card. A direct debit card instalment plan is available for up to 24 months.

“Everybody should respect and follow the laws in the country. We will support the people by asking them to make an instalment plan for traffic fines,” Lt Gen Al Marri added.

“It’ll create a change in behaviour as motorists will try to pay extra attention to their driving.”

People cancelling their residential permits and leaving the country have to prove they have no liabilities at the traffic department if they have vehicles registered in their names.

