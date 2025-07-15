President Sheikh Mohamed discusses ties with President of Iran

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone.

The two men discussed enhancing bilateral relations while also reviewing a number of regional and international issues with a particular focus on the Middle East, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the UAE’s keenness to support consolidating peace and stability across the region.

The call followed a statement issued by Iran on Monday that said it would not resume nuclear talks with the US if a deal is conditional on halting its uranium enrichment activities.

Tehran and Washington held several rounds of negotiations aimed at reviving a nuclear deal, but those efforts were derailed after Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran in June, triggering 12 days of war.

Following the ceasefire, both sides signalled interest in returning to the negotiating table. However, Tehran has remained firm that it will not relinquish its right to the peaceful use of nuclear power.

