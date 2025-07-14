Palestinians collect Emirates Red Crescent food boxes from a distribution centre in Gaza city, northern Gaza. All photos: Bloomberg
Palestinians wait to collect Emirates Red Crescent food boxes. A UN official estimated that about 90,000 people in the enclave are suffering from malnutrition
A pallet of aid from the Emirates Red Crescent. A senior UN World Food Programme official said the situation in Gaza is 'worse than I’ve ever seen it before'
Israeli restrictions of aid reaching Gaza have worsened the plight of Palestinians
Palestinians queue for Emirates Red Crescent aid
Aid has been delivered under the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed and conducted in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE
More than 55,000 tonnes of UAE aid has been delivered on more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries.
In a separate Birds of Goodness operation, more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been dropped from the air by parachute into areas inaccessible over land
A displaced Palestinian man collects an Emirates Red Crescent food box
Palestinians queue up for aid parcels sent by UAE to Gaza

Text messages sent to beneficiaries specifying time and location for collection

July 14, 2025

Palestinians have been queuing up to receive aid packages delivered to Gaza from the UAE.

Images of the queues came a day after teams from the UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, including Emirates Red Crescent staff, gave out food parcels to Palestinians in northern Gaza, state news agency Wam reported.

"The aid was delivered through an authorised distribution centre in Gaza city, following text message notifications sent to beneficiaries specifying the time and location for collection," Wam said.

Distribution was "organised and secure", with the aid parcels delivered "efficiently and safely".

"Emirati aid convoys had entered northern Gaza at the end of last week, carrying food supplies for community kitchens, bread production materials and food parcels – reaffirming the UAE’s ongoing and clear commitment to providing support and assistance to the people of Gaza," the statement said.

Thirteen UAE aid lorries carrying essential food and relief kits for children had arrived in Gaza on Wednesday night.

The latest assistance is part of the UAE's humanitarian operation in support of Palestinians in the besieged enclave, which was launched in response to the outbreak of war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 55,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered on more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries under the initiative.

July 14, 2025
