Palestinians queue up for aid parcels sent by UAE to Gaza

Palestinians have been queuing up to receive aid packages delivered to Gaza from the UAE.

Images of the queues came a day after teams from the UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, including Emirates Red Crescent staff, gave out food parcels to Palestinians in northern Gaza, state news agency Wam reported.

"The aid was delivered through an authorised distribution centre in Gaza city, following text message notifications sent to beneficiaries specifying the time and location for collection," Wam said.

Distribution was "organised and secure", with the aid parcels delivered "efficiently and safely".

"Emirati aid convoys had entered northern Gaza at the end of last week, carrying food supplies for community kitchens, bread production materials and food parcels – reaffirming the UAE’s ongoing and clear commitment to providing support and assistance to the people of Gaza," the statement said.

Thirteen UAE aid lorries carrying essential food and relief kits for children had arrived in Gaza on Wednesday night.

The latest assistance is part of the UAE's humanitarian operation in support of Palestinians in the besieged enclave, which was launched in response to the outbreak of war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 55,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered on more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries under the initiative.

