Fujairah's new Dh843m Sheikh Khalifa Hospital to boost emirate's health sector

A new flagship Dh843 million hospital primed to transform patient care in Fujairah has been hailed as one of the country's most advanced healthcare projects.

The 222-bed Sheikh Khalifa Hospital was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility was established as part of the UAE President's Initiatives, a nationwide strategy providing essential funding for vital infrastructure projects that serve the public.

The hospital spans 89,000 square metres and has the scope to expand its existing capacity to more than 350 beds. The Fujairah Ruler and Sheikh Mansour, accompanied by several officials, were given a tour of the hospital's extensive facilities, including centres of excellence, operating theatres, intensive care units, laboratories and inpatient wards.

It features three dedicated medical centres of excellence, specialising in burns treatment, rehabilitation and trauma treatment, all equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance services to patients.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Hamad stressed the importance of the new hospital in bolstering the emirate's health sector and enhancing the care delivered to patients. Sheikh Mansour said the hospital was one of the most important projects completed under the President's Initiatives programme.

He said the hospital is central to a broader push to improve healthcare infrastructure across the Emirates. The hospital has high-tech features, including advanced imaging systems such as CT scans, MRI, and tomography, in addition to modern laboratories and specialised equipment for its three centres of excellence.

It also has a modern emergency and trauma department with 30 beds, expandable to 60, and 55 outpatient clinics catering to diverse healthcare needs. Its rehabilitation centre features the latest therapeutic equipment, including speech therapy and audiometry, a hydrotherapy pool, two hyperbaric oxygen therapy rooms and advanced prosthetic support.

The burns unit is comprises 10 patient rooms, five intensive care beds dedicated to burns, and an operating theatre equipped for such cases. The hospital also includes four royal suites, eight VIP suites, 45 beds across medical and surgical wings, 15 general intensive care beds and 10 cardiac ICU beds.

The hospital is managed by The Medical Office (TMO) under PureHealth Group, which oversees the Sheikh Khalifa hospital network in the Northern Emirates, under the umbrella of the President’s Initiatives and in co-ordination with the Presidential Court.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for emergency and inpatient services. Outpatient clinics receive patients from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

