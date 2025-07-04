Dubai Marina tower fire residents say ‘angels’ helped them survive inferno

Three weeks after the Dubai Marina blaze gutted large portions of a residential tower, the kindness of strangers is helping residents get back on their feet.

Many were left with nothing after the fire ripped through the Marina Pinnacle building, known as Tiger Tower, on June 13, home to more than 3,800 residents.

Families thanked Dubai’s ‘angels’ who continue to arrange baby cots, phone chargers and accommodation in studios and hotels.

Nigina Shakirova, 32, from Uzbekistan was working late and frantically waited outside as her husband and young daughter ran out of the burning building.

“Our condition was terrible, my daughter had a burn on her hand and legs, people helped with medication and she is OK now,” said Ms Shakirova, who works with a real estate developer. The family now live in a one-bedroom apartment that a Dubai resident offered them.

“We feel blessed my husband and child are alive, that is the most priceless thing to have after that inferno. We deeply appreciate the angels, the amazing lady who gave us the apartment and is helping find a house with low rent. God bless these strangers for their kindness.”

Partitioned homes

The fire brought attention to apartments in the tower broken up into partitions with makeshift doors and beds lined up in the living room.

Occupants said they were charged between Dh2,000 and Dh3,500 monthly for partitioned spaces that afford some privacy with a bed, cupboard and dressing unit. The ‘bedsits’ or rows of beds cost about Dh1,000 a month.

Dubai Municipality has recently cracked down on partitioned units and demolished illegal sublets across the emirate.

Authorities have warned landlords against adding unauthorised partitions, as these are fire hazards.

Zahra Finech, 45, who works in a Moroccan bath and spa nearby, lost all her belongings and is busy trying to obtain a replacement passport.

Tiger Tower resident Zahra Finech lost all her belongings and savings in the fire. Victor Besa / The National

“My home is finished, ID cards, gold, money, clothes, everything is gone,” said the Moroccan citizen, who has lived in the UAE for eight years. “I cry a lot, I feel crazy, I want to go home because all the money I saved is gone, it’s become dust in the fire.”

She paid Dh3,000 for a partitioned space with five other women in a one-bedroom space. After the fire, the owners’ association managing the tower said it provided temporary accommodation for affected residents as per directions of the authorities.

It was then she realised that without a tenancy contract she had no legal rights.

“I will tell people now, ‘Don’t live in partition, don’t live without a contract,”” she said. “If a fire happens, no one can help you. You cannot prove your rights. I gave rent every month, I got a paper (receipt) so in my head this was legal. But I checked with a lawyer and he said that I don’t have a contract.”

Many low-wage earners are in a similar situation. Their salary is between Dh3,500 and Dh5,000, and they spend half on rent, send a chunk home and live on about Dh500. They live in partitioned apartments close to work instead of paying for transport and spending hours commuting each way.

Lost all savings

Souad Jaafro, 40, a chef at a Lebanese restaurant, has put her July holiday plans on hold as she lost her documents, money and gifts she bought for her children and parents.

She slept on the street near the tower for two days until a Dubai resident paid for hotel accommodation.

“I was in my pyjamas when firefighters told us to run. On the 20th floor there was too much smoke, I fell and woke up in an ambulance,” said the Moroccan citizen.

“I have not seen my family for two years, I bought so much for them. My salary is Dh3,000, I pay Dh1,500 for [a] bed space, send money to my family, spend what is left for my food. How can I go on holiday now? I must start from the beginning.”

Tiger Tower residents, left to right, Zahra Finech, Zakaria Abizaidi and Souad Jaafro, with the fire-damaged Tiger Tower in the background. Victor Besa / The National Tiger Tower resident Souad Jaafro says she will have to start from scratch after the devastating fire charred all of her belongings. Victor Besa / The National Zakaria Abizaidi is thankful to the 'angel' who made sure he and his friends stayed in a hotel after the fire. Victor Besa / The National Zahra Finech is saddened by the loss of her savings and documents in the fire. Victor Besa / The National HR manager Deepti Arora helped connect fire survivors who needed basic supplies with people who wanted to help. Greg Tanner / The National Nigina Shakirova with her husband Ahmed Turky and daughter Liyana feel blessed to be alive following the fire. Photo: Nigina Shakirova Ahmed Turky and his daughter Liyana in happier times in the Dubai Marina building. Photo: Nigina Shakirova Many residents lost all their belongings, money and documents. Photo: Souad Jaafro The fire-damaged Dubai Marina building.

Zakaria Abizaid has lived in the UAE for seven years and is currently looking for a job, having previously worked as a salesperson.

“Everything I’m wearing was given by people,” said the Moroccan citizen who lived in a bed space. “Everything in the apartment is black from the smoke. We stayed in a mosque and then this angel comes in, this lady who paid for a hotel room.”

Best, 35, a Ugandan waitress who gave just one name, fled her apartment with her laptop, bag and passport. She paid Dh1,800 for a partitioned unit in a one-bedroom apartment divided into six units.

“I must give a shout out to all the women who helped us,” she said. “One lady called us home and spread new slippers, clothes, jeans, make-up, perfume on her bed. She gave us food and hugs, made us feel at home, gave us a bag and asked us to pick up anything. She told us to be happy to be alive.

“We were shattered, these women made sure we would not go hungry. They are helping us get back on our feet.”

Community to the rescue

Dozens of people swooped in to support the residents by connecting them with people who opened up furnished homes, picked up hotel tabs and provided daily meals.

Sevgi Anar, an Australian resident, helped place more than 60 people in hotels and private apartments, and was described as an angel by the fire survivors

“My building faces Tiger and I saw what happened. I also saw a couple of boys sleeping on the ground with soot under their feet and so I split the cost of putting them in a hotel with another girl,” said Ms Anar, head of sales for a health company. “I'm not an angel. I just want to help people in difficult situations.”

Residents lost all their belongings, money and documents when a fire swept through the Dubai Marina building on June 13.

Deepti Arora, head of human resources with a retail company, helped connect people who needed basic supplies.

A WhatsApp group soared to more than 1,000 members, with people offering everything from bassinets to bedsheets and pillowcases.

“When I saw people sitting on the road, a couple crying and hugging each other, it really hit me,” the Indian national said. “Our motive was to help as many people as we could based on their requirements. The community has really come forward in the Year of the Community and it has been overwhelming. None of us knew each other, we are just humans helping out humans.”

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Race card 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB), Dh82,500 (Dirt), 1,900m

7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB), Dh82,500 (D), 1,200m

7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB), Dh82,500 (D), 1,200m

8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB), Dh120,000 (D), 1,400m

8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB), Dh92,500 (D)1,400m

9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB), Dh95,000 (D), 2,000m

Company profile Name: Oulo.com Founder: Kamal Nazha Based: Dubai Founded: 2020 Number of employees: 5 Sector: Technology Funding: $450,000

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





Your Guide to the Home Level 1 has a valet service if you choose not to park in the basement level. This level houses all the kitchenware, including covetable brand French Bull, along with a wide array of outdoor furnishings, lamps and lighting solutions, textiles like curtains, towels, cushions and bedding, and plenty of other home accessories.

Level 2 features curated inspiration zones and solutions for bedrooms, living rooms and dining spaces. This is also where you’d go to customise your sofas and beds, and pick and choose from more than a dozen mattress options.

Level 3 features The Home’s “man cave” set-up and a display of industrial and rustic furnishings. This level also has a mother’s room, a play area for children with staff to watch over the kids, furniture for nurseries and children’s rooms, and the store’s design studio.



The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%20train%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20and%20synchronous%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E800hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E950Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E25.7kWh%20lithium-ion%3Cbr%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%203.4sec%3Cbr%3E0-200km%2Fh%3A%2011.4sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E312km%2Fh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20electric-only%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2060km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Q3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1.2m%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka