Footage of tyre blowouts released by Abu Dhabi Police. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police / Instagram
News

UAE

Abu Dhabi Police issue warning over tyre safety

Crackdown under way as part of summer campaign

The National

July 04, 2025

  English
  • Arabic

Police in Abu Dhabi have urged motorists to check their tyres before driving as part of its summer safety campaign.

The force issued the warning on its social media channels while sharing footage of accidents that occurred in the emirate due to poor tyre safety. The call was made as part of Abu Dhabi Police's Safe Summer and Summer Without Accidents campaigns.

Police instructed drivers to check their tyres, ensure their safety and to make sure there is no damage or cracks that can cause traffic accidents as a result of high temperatures.

Drivers who fall foul of the rules risk a Dh500 fine and four penalty points on their licences, added the post on Abu Dhabi Police's Instagram page.

Motorists were also advised to check each tyre's year of manufacture and that they fit their vehicles properly.

Updated: July 04, 2025, 2:00 PM`
UAEAbu Dhabi PoliceRoad safety
