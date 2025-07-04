Abu Dhabi observatory captures images of rare interstellar comet

An astronomy centre deep in the Abu Dhabi desert has captured images of an interstellar comet streaking across the sky.

Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory recorded 45 images of the rare celestial object – which Nasa says originated from outside our solar system – on Thursday night.

The observatory submitted its results to the Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union, making it the first Arab observatory to conduct scientific observations of the comet, state news agency Wam reported.

The comet, which has been named 3I/Atlas, is about 670 million km from Earth.

The Abu Dhabi team said sighting the comet was challenging as it appeared very faint and was visible only through large telescopes.

The observation lasted 45 minutes. The comet appears in the images as a moving dot, while the stars appear as streaks.

The trajectory of interstellar comet 3I/Atlas as it passes through the solar system. Image: Nasa / JPL-Caltech

Nasa said the comet would remain visible to ground-based telescopes until September, after which it will be passing too close to the Sun to be observed.

It is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December, once again allowing for observation.

“The comet poses no threat to Earth and will remain at a distance of at least 1.6 astronomical units (about 150 million miles or 240 million km),” a statement from the US space agency read.

“It is currently about 4.5 au from the Sun. 3I/Atlas will reach its closest approach to the Sun around October 30, at a distance of 1.4 au – just inside the orbit of Mars.”

The celestial object, originally called A11pl3Z, was first reported by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (Atlas) survey telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, on Tuesday.

