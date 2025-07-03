Nasa discovers interstellar comet travelling through solar system

A comet is currently hurtling its way through our solar system despite it originating elsewhere, US space agency Nasa has revealed.
The interstellar comet, which has been named 3I/Atlas, is about 670 million kilometres from Earth.
"The comet poses no threat to Earth and will remain at a distance of at least 1.6 astronomical units (about 150 million miles or 240 million km)," a statement from Nasa read.
"It is currently about 4.5 au from the Sun. 3I/Atlas will reach its closest approach to the Sun around October 30, at a distance of 1.4 au – just inside the orbit of Mars."
Nasa said the comet would remain visible to ground-based telescopes until September, after which it will be passing too close to the Sun to be observed. It is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December, once again allowing for observation.
