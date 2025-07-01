Sheikh Abdullah holds talks with UN nuclear agency chief

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held talks with Rafael Grossi, director general of the UN nuclear watchdog.

The two men discussed co-operation between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, with Sheikh Abdullah reiterating the Emirates' support for the agency in fostering the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

They also discussed the broader regional situation, state news agency Wam reported. Iran has said it needs time and assurances from the US before it can resume nuclear talks.

Tehran’s nuclear programme has been under the spotlight in recent weeks, despite the regime long denying it is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. The IAEA, however, warns that Iran’s enrichment levels are higher than necessary for any civilian purpose. Israel has also insisted Tehran is seeking weapons, which was the premise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used as justification for striking Iran’s nuclear facilities last month.

After a ceasefire came into effect, ending 12 days of war between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump said talks were being held with Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Confusion looms large over Iran

But Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country was ready to enrich uranium again to “make up for lost time”.

“In order for us to decide to re-engage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations,” he added.

On June 22, the US sent seven stealth bombers, backed by fighter jets and submarines firing cruise missiles, to attack three Iranian nuclear sites. Mr Trump has insisted the three sites were “totally obliterated” in a move that will set Iran’s nuclear programme back years. But Tehran said the damage was minimal.

On Saturday, Mr Grossi said the damage was “not total” and that Iran’s enrichment capacity could recover in a matter of months.

Tehran remains defiant, with Mr Araghchi saying in an interview with CBS News that the country’s “peaceful nuclear programme has turned into a matter of national pride and glory”.

“We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war, therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment,” he added, while stating Iran is ready to defend itself if attacked again.

