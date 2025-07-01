President Sheikh Mohamed and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria, shared a phone call on Tuesday. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court / Getty Images
President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Nigerian President

Regional security among topics covered in phone call

July 01, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks around deepening collaborations with Nigeria during a phone call with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Regional security was high on the agenda during the call, reported state news agency Wam on Tuesday.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of joint action to support regional security and stability in support of development and progress for all.

They also spoke about the value of furthering co-operation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment and sustainability.

Updated: July 01, 2025, 5:39 PM
