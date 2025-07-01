President Sheikh Mohamed discusses co-operation with President of South Korea

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday discussed co-operation between the UAE and South Korea during a phone call with President Lee Jae-myung.

The leaders held talks on joint action across sectors including economy, investment, energy, education, defence, technology and sustainability, state news agency Wam reported.

The discussions took place as part of the special strategic partnership between the countries, Wam said. The UAE and South Korea last year signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement intended to strengthen economic and trade co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Lee after he took office last month. The call on Tuesday also touched on regional and international issues, notably the importance of supporting efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East.

Mr Lee thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support and affirmed his commitment to supporting co-operative relations between the two countries.

Challenges ahead

Mr Lee faces an unenviable task in reuniting a divided nation, not least given he faced an assassination attempt in January last year, when he was stabbed in the neck while leader of the opposition. He recovered and won a clear victory in the presidential election last month, as his Democratic Party secured 49.4 per cent of the vote.

Mr Lee, a liberal former provincial governor, is known for his outspoken style. His supporters regard him as an anti-elitist figure who can reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality in South Korea.

