South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by a man during a visit to the south-eastern city of Busan on Tuesday, emergency officials said.

Busan’s emergency office said Mr Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of an airport.

It said Mr Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to stab Mr Lee’s neck. TV video showed him lying on the ground with a person pressing a handkerchief to his neck to stop the bleeding.

The reports said police arrested the man. They said the attacker was wearing something that looked like a crown on his head.

No details of his identity were made public.

Mr Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

Mr Lee, a liberal former provincial governor, is known for his outspoken style. His supporters regard him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality.

Critics view him as a populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonising his conservative opponents.