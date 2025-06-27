Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk, Belarus. AP
Sheikh Khaled meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

June 27, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sheikh Khaled was in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed to attend the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

The meeting brought together heads of state and governments from the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, chaired by President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

The UAE was participating in the meeting as a guest of honour, at the invitation of the Belarusian President.

Sheikh Khaled earlier on Friday met Mr Lukashenko as a trade agreement was reached between the UAE and Belarus, to usher in a "new era" of private-sector collaboration.

The leaders witnessed the exchange of the trade in Services and Investment Agreement, which will expand access for UAE businesses in key areas such as finance, consulting, education and healthcare.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Mariam Al Mheiri, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Adviser of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Ibrahim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus.

