UAE’s latest batch of medical aid arrives in Gaza

Medical aid from the UAE arrived in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday to help alleviate the worsening health crisis in the enclave.

Delivered under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative, and in co-operation with the World Health Organisation, the shipment included large quantities of essential medicine, urgent medical consumables – single-use supplies such as dressings and syringes, and specialised material for paediatric care.

It also included 150 fully equipped medical beds and six field tents. These can be used to set up temporary medical units to relieve pressure on hospitals that have sustained heavy damage or ceased operations.

Gaza’s health system has all but collapsed due to extensive damage to medical infrastructure and the disruption of pharmaceutical supplies.

This latest shipment is part of the UAE's humanitarian campaign for Gaza, which was launched in response to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

Launched in 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed, Operation Gallant Knight 3 has been carried out in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE.

More than 55,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered by more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries from Egypt into Gaza. The separate Birds of Goodness operation has air-dropped more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute into inaccessible areas.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45' 1

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives